The Predators traded Pettersson to the Coyotes on Friday for Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka.

Pettersson is in the midst of another strong season in the AHL, racking up 11 goals and 22 assists over 49 games with the Admirals. More likely than not, the 25-year-old pivot will head to the Coyotes' AHL Tuscon affiliate and continue his season there. Still, Pettersson has displayed some signs that he could be worthy of an NHL roster spot in the not-too-distant future.