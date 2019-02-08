Coyotes' Emil Pettersson: Headed to the desert
The Predators traded Pettersson to the Coyotes on Friday for Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka.
Pettersson is in the midst of another strong season in the AHL, racking up 11 goals and 22 assists over 49 games with the Admirals. More likely than not, the 25-year-old pivot will head to the Coyotes' AHL Tuscon affiliate and continue his season there. Still, Pettersson has displayed some signs that he could be worthy of an NHL roster spot in the not-too-distant future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...