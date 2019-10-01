Coyotes' Eric Comrie: Claimed by Arizona
The Coyotes claimed Comrie off waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Comrie spent most of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Manitoba, compiling a 25-20-2 record while posting a 2.69 GAA and .917 save percentage in 47 appearances. The 2013 second-round pick will compete with Ivan Prosvetov for playing time with Arizona's minor-league affiliate in 2019-20.
