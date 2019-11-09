Comrie obtained his visa, and the Coyotes assigned him to AHL Tucson for conditioning purposes, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Comrie was plucked off waivers from Winnipeg on Oct. 1 but was hung up with visa issues for over a month. He has worked past those problems, however, and he'll look to get back into game shape with a minor-league stint. When he returns to the big club, Comrie likely won't get much playing time behind Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta.