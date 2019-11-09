Coyotes' Eric Comrie: Heads down for conditioning
Comrie obtained his visa, and the Coyotes assigned him to AHL Tucson for conditioning purposes, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Comrie was plucked off waivers from Winnipeg on Oct. 1 but was hung up with visa issues for over a month. He has worked past those problems, however, and he'll look to get back into game shape with a minor-league stint. When he returns to the big club, Comrie likely won't get much playing time behind Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.