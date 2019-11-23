The Coyotes recalled Comrie from AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Comrie was decent during his four-game conditioning stint in the minors, registering a 2.75 GAA and .900 save percentage while picking up four consecutive victories. The Coyotes have two starting-caliber netminders in Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, so Comrie likely won't see much NHL action this season.