Coyotes' Erik Kallgren: Gets NHL exposure
Kallgren made eight saves on nine shots in Sunday's 6-2 preseason road loss to the Golden Knights.
The 22-year-old rookie relieved Adin Hill and ended up playing 17:55 in the final frame. Kallgren -- who was Arizona's seventh-round (No. 183 overall) draft pick in 2015 -- yielded a shorthanded goal to defenseman Brayden McNabb, but otherwise looked sharp in his first North American contest.
