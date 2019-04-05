Coyotes' Erik Kallgren: Inks entry-level deal
Kallgren agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Friday.
Kallgren went 18-12-0 with a .920 save percentage in 32 games for AIK in Sweden this season. With his club out of the playoffs, the netminder figures to link up with AHL Tucson for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign. With both Adin Hill and Hunter Miska set to return next season, the Yotes may opt to return Kallgren to Europe rather than split the goaltending duties three ways or send him down to the ECHL.
