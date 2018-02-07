Play

Hamilton was a healthy scratch for the 15th consecutive game during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

After playing just eight games with the Flames, Hamilton was placed on waivers and claimed by the Coyotes on Jan. 4. He's yet to play for Arizona, so until he draws into the lineup, he's off the fantasy grid in all settings.

