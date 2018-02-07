Coyotes' Freddie Hamilton: Continues to watch from press box
Hamilton was a healthy scratch for the 15th consecutive game during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
After playing just eight games with the Flames, Hamilton was placed on waivers and claimed by the Coyotes on Jan. 4. He's yet to play for Arizona, so until he draws into the lineup, he's off the fantasy grid in all settings.
More News
-
Coyotes' Freddie Hamilton: Pried off waivers by 'Yotes•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Designated for waivers•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Spending time in press box•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Logs just 6:29 in overtime loss•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Moves to waiver wire•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Returns to press box•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...