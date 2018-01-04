Coyotes' Freddie Hamilton: Pried off waivers by 'Yotes
Hamilton was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Flames decided to waive Hamilton, as they'd been struggling to find playing time for him since the team is flush with talented forwards. Hamilton could see a positive bump in fantasy value since he's heading to a young and rebuilding Coyotes system that has virtually no chance of making the playoffs. The 26-year-old has produced just six points (four goals, two assists) through 67 career games between the Sharks, Avalanche and Flames.
