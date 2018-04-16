Hamilton appeared in 16 games during 2017-18, notching an assist and 35 hits in the season.

When Hamilton was able to draw into the lineup, he just averaged 8:58 of ice time, and was largely used as a rotational fourth liner throughout the season. The Ontario native was able to provide strong physical play however, as his 35 hits average out to over two hits per game. The 26-year-old is on a one-way contract so he'll presumably stay at the NHL level for 2018-19 -- he wound up in the desert originally after he was placed on waivers by Calgary, so it seems likely Arizona or another team see him as an NHL caliber player -- but a rapid increase in points seems unlikely, as Hamilton just has six throughout 75 total games over the last five seasons.