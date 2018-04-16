Coyotes' Freddie Hamilton: Skates for 16 games in 2017-18
Hamilton appeared in 16 games during 2017-18, notching an assist and 35 hits in the season.
When Hamilton was able to draw into the lineup, he just averaged 8:58 of ice time, and was largely used as a rotational fourth liner throughout the season. The Ontario native was able to provide strong physical play however, as his 35 hits average out to over two hits per game. The 26-year-old is on a one-way contract so he'll presumably stay at the NHL level for 2018-19 -- he wound up in the desert originally after he was placed on waivers by Calgary, so it seems likely Arizona or another team see him as an NHL caliber player -- but a rapid increase in points seems unlikely, as Hamilton just has six throughout 75 total games over the last five seasons.
More News
-
Coyotes' Freddie Hamilton: Continues to watch from press box•
-
Coyotes' Freddie Hamilton: Pried off waivers by 'Yotes•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Designated for waivers•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Spending time in press box•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Logs just 6:29 in overtime loss•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Moves to waiver wire•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...