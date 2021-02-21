The Coyotes reassigned Gauthier to the taxi squad via AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Gauthier has yet to suit up in game action with the big club, so he's likely added to provide depth at the top level. The 25-year-old has supplied 12 points in 61 career NHL games, as he's expected to shift between the minors and taxi squad this season.
