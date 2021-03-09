site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Frederik Gauthier: In lineup Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gauthier was promoted to the active roster and will play Monday against Colorado.
Gauthier made his season debut Saturday against the Wild and will crack the lineup again. The 25-year-old will be limited to a bottom-line role after seeing just 5:16 of ice time last game.
