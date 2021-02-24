Gauthier was sent down to AHL Tucson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Gauthier spent a couple of days on the taxi squad, but he didn't earn any time on the active roster. He's likely to continue in an organizational depth role throughout the season.
