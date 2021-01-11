Gauthier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Monday.

Gauthier attended the Coyotes' training camp on a professional tryout. He was also listed among the players waived by the Coyotes, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. This indicates Gauthier isn't likely to make the Opening Night roster, but he'll probably be a member of the taxi squad. The 25-year-old center had 12 points and 66 hits in 61 games with the Maple Leafs in 2019-20.