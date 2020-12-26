Gauthier will attend Arizona's training camp on a professional tryout offer, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Gauthier drew into 61 games with Toronto last season, picking up 12 points while averaging 9:23 of ice time per contest. He'll be a rotational, bottom-six option for the Coyotes if he's able to land a contract during training camp, so he won't warrant consideration in any fantasy formats.