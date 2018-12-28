Coyotes' Giovanni Fiore: Headed for desert
Fiore was traded to the Coyotes from the Ducks in exchange for Trevor Murphy.
Fiore has only appeared in one NHL game for Anaheim, in which he saw 7:53 of ice time and accrued a minus-1 rating. While the winger figures to remain in the AHL for now, he could have an easier time breaking into the NHL with the Yotes.
