Sateri allowed seven goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Flames.

Sateri looked to be preparing to pull off a heist after he kept the Flames off the board in the first period. By the 3:11 mark of the second, the Flames had four goals and Sateri was on the bench, though he would return to play the third period. The 32-year-old has been poor through three NHL games this season, allowing 13 goals on 68 shots. The Coyotes are unofficially tanking, so his performance isn't of much concern to them or to fantasy managers.