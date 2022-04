Sateri will patrol the blue paint versus Calgary on the road Saturday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sateri will just make his third appearance for the Yotes this season after having given up six goals on 37 shots (.838 save percentage) in his prior two outings. Heading into the final weeks of the season, Sateri could get a few extra starts as the team tries to determine whether or not to try to re-sign him in the offseason.