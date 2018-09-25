Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Designated for waivers
Fasching was waived by the Coyotes on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Fasching penned a one-year, two-way deal with the Coyotes in July. He's only compiled three points over 22 NHL games with his former employer in the Sabres, but the Wisconsin native could get a fresh start with an Arizona club hoping to climb out of the cellar of the Pacific Division after another substandard 2017-18 season.
