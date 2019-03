Fasching was recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday.

Fasching, a former Sabre, was signed by the Coyotes to a two-way deal this offseason. Arizona proceeded to send the 23-year-old down to the minors before the season began, and this is his first time being called up since. It's not a given that Fasching will get into the lineup which with the Coyotes, but at the AHL level he has 12 goals and 13 assists in 47 games.