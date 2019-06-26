Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Qualified by Arizona
Fasching received a qualifying offer from the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Fasching spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season in the minors, picking up 16 goals and 33 points in 64 contests. He'll likely get an invite to Arizona's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him stick with the Coyotes' AHL affiliate again in 2019-20.
