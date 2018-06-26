Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Qualifying offer on table
Fasching was handed a qualifying offer from the Coyotes on Monday, NHL.com reports.
The 22-year-old is now on the fast track to receiving his first NHL contract outside of an entry-level deal. Fasching is 6-foot-2, 209 pounds) which helps him battle for loose pucks and clear scoring lanes for his teammates, though fantasy owners probably aren't excited about him based on his scant output of three points through 22 NHL games -- all with Buffalo between 2015-18.
