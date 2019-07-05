Fasching inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Friday.

Fasching spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season with AHL Tucson, notching 16 goals and 33 points in 64 games. The 2013 fourth-round pick will likely spend most, if not all of the upcoming campaign in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.

