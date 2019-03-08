Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Sent back to minors
Fasching was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.
Fasching was recalled Mar. 1 but didn't see any game action in his week with the Coyotes. The Wisconsin native has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 48 games at the AHL level this season.
