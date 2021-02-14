site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Sent to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Feb 14, 2021
Fasching was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
Fasching made his
Coyotes debut in Saturday's overtime loss to the Blues, logging 7:43 of ice time and recording a minus-1 rating. The 25-year-old could be promoted again for Monday's game versus the Blues. More News
