The Coyotes shifted Fasching to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Fasching bumped up to the big club Monday, but he failed to suit up in Monday's game against Anaheim. The 25-year-old has played just one game with the Coyotes this season, logging 7:43 of ice time and firing a shot on net. Fasching is expected to handle the majority of his time between the taxi squad and minors this season.