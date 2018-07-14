Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Signs one-year, two-way contract with Coyotes
Fasching has signed a one-year two-way contract with the Coyotes.
Fasching has just 22 career NHL games under his belt, all with the Sabres. He saw action in just five games with Buffalo last season and will likely remain in a fringe role with Arizona, looking to build off his 30-point campaign with AHL Rochester last season.
