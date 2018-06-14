Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Traded to Arizona
The Sabres traded Fasching to the Coyotes in exchange for Brandon Hickey and Mike Sislo on Thursday.
Fasching has appeared in 22 games with the Sabres over the past three seasons, totaling just one goal and three points over that span. The Coyotes are evidently hoping a change of scenery will help the 2013 fourth-round draft pick develop into a regular NHL contributor, but at this juncture there's no reason to believe Fasching will be a viable fantasy option in 2018-19.
