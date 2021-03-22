site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: coyotes-hudson-fasching-up-to-active-roster-431642 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Up to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fasching was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Fasching is available for Monday's game versus the Avalanche. The 25-year-old has fired five shots on net over his last two appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read