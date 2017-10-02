Miska was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Friday.

After losing to Louis Domingue for the backup goaltender role behind Antti Raanta, Miska will begin his professional career in the AHL. Last season the 22-year-old recorded an excellent 2.20 GAA and .920 save percentage during his freshman season at University of Minnesota-Duluth, and certainly seems to have NHL potential. Miska is signed to an entry-level contract, and can be called up at any time.