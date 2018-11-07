Coyotes' Hunter Miska: Jumps to big club
Miska was recalled by the Coyotes on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Starting goaltender Antti Raanta "tweaked something" in practice, so Miska was brought in for precautionary reasons. If Raanta's injury keeps him out, Miska may have a chance to play during the upcoming back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.
