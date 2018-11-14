Miska made his NHL debut against the Red Wings on Tuesday, entering in the third period and picking up eight saves on nine shots in a 6-1 road loss.

Miska permitted defenseman Mike Green's first goal of the season, but the Wings had already put the puck past Darcy Kuemper fives times before Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet called on the rookie. Look for Miska to remain at the top level as long as Antti Raanta remains out of commission due to a lower-body injury. Of course, the 23-year-old from Minnesota has a 3-3-1 record, 3.11 GAA and .901 save percentage over seven games with AHL Tucson this season, so it's clear that he's not ready to be anything more than an emergency or mop-up goalie at hockey's highest level.