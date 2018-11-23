Miska was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.

Miska heading back to the minors suggests that Antti Raanta (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of a home clash with the Avalanche. The former made his NHL debut against the Red Wings on Nov. 13, stopping eight of nine shots in relief of No. 2 netminder Darcy Kuemper.

