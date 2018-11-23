Coyotes' Hunter Miska: Reassigned to AHL
Miska was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.
Miska heading back to the minors suggests that Antti Raanta (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of a home clash with the Avalanche. The former made his NHL debut against the Red Wings on Nov. 13, stopping eight of nine shots in relief of No. 2 netminder Darcy Kuemper.
