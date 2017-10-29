Coyotes' Hunter Miska: Recalled to NHL
Miska was called up to the NHL on Sunday, per the AHL transaction list.
The goaltending situation has been very fluid in the desert as of late, as starter Antti Raanta (lower body) remains sidelined. Miska hasn't had his best year in the minors posting a 4.02 GAA and .884 save percentage, but is still just a year removed from his sterling season at University of Minnesota-Duluth where he recorded a .920 save percentage throughout their 39 game campaign. With Louis Domingue and Adin Hill both reassigned, Miska could very well receive a start or two if Raanta remains out for much longer.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...