Miska was called up to the NHL on Sunday, per the AHL transaction list.

The goaltending situation has been very fluid in the desert as of late, as starter Antti Raanta (lower body) remains sidelined. Miska hasn't had his best year in the minors posting a 4.02 GAA and .884 save percentage, but is still just a year removed from his sterling season at University of Minnesota-Duluth where he recorded a .920 save percentage throughout their 39 game campaign. With Louis Domingue and Adin Hill both reassigned, Miska could very well receive a start or two if Raanta remains out for much longer.