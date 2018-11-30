Coyotes' Hunter Miska: Returned to AHL affiliate
Arizona reassigned Miska to AHL Tuscon on Friday.
The Coyotes snagged Calvin Pickard off waivers Friday, so they're no longer in need of Miska's services as a backup netminder. The 23-year-old American will return to his role as Tuscon's starter for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...