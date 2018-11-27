Miska will be recalled from AHL Tucson ahead of Tuesday night's road game against the Wild, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The Coyotes aren't entirely sure that Antti Raanta (undisclosed) will be fit to start in the upcoming game, so Miska will be in St. Paul along with Darcy Kuemper in case the No. 1 goalie ultimately isn't available.

