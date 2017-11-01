Miska was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Antti Raanta (lower body), who was pegged as the team's No. 1 backstop coming into the season, will be lifted from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Miska didn't get a chance to make his NHL debut upon his latest call-up, as the 'Yotes have relied on newcomer Scott Wedgewood. However, now we at least have an idea of where Miska ranks within the organization.