Miska was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Antti Raanta (lower body), who was pegged as the team's No. 1 backstop coming into the season, will be lifted from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Miska didn't get a chance to make his NHL debut upon his latest call-up, as the 'Yotes have relied on newcomer Scott Wedgewood. However, now we at least have an idea of where Miska ranks within the organization.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories