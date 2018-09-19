Coyotes' Hunter Miska: Steady in preseason cameo
Miska allowed one goal on 10 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 split-squad home win over the Kings.
Miska replaced Antti Raanta after the Coyotes' traditional starter worked the first two periods. Both goalies were impressive in this one, but the undrafted Miska seemingly has a ways to go before reaching the top level. Besides, he just turned pro last year, sporting a 22-9-0 record, 2.63 GAA and .901 save percentage over 36 games for AHL Tucson.
