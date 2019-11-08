Lyubushkin registered an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

With the Coyotes' defense ravaged by injuries to three regular starters, Lyubushkin has been pushed into action. The physical Russian's helper was his first point of the year, to go with 20 hits and seven blocks in eight contests. Lyubushkin has only five points in 49 career games -- he's not going to be of much interest to fantasy owners.