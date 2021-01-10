Lyubushkin (immigration) has not arrived at the Coyotes' training camp yet due to visa issues, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Lyubushkin was on loan with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL prior to training camp opening, but he's had trouble returning to North America. He appeared in five games with Lokomotiv, but did not record a point. When the Coyotes are fully healthy, Lyubushkin is typically the seventh defenseman, so fantasy managers won't need to pay much attention to his status ahead of Opening Night.