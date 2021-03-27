Lyubushkin provided an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Lyubushkin's shot in the second period led to a Nick Schmaltz goal to restore the Coyotes' lead at 2-1. The 26-year-old Lyubushkin needed 20 appearances to earn his first point of the season. A mainly defensive presence, the Russian blueliner has racked up 47 hits and 32 blocked shots in a bottom-four role. He's yet to produce more than four points in a single season.