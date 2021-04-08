Lyubushkin scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Lyubushkin scored at 14:44 of the first period, earning his milestone first NHL goal. The 27-year-old defenseman needed 118 career games to check off that achievement. He has just two points and 23 shots on net in 26 games this year. The Russian is much of a defensive and physical player -- he's added 63 hits and 45 blocked shots from a bottom-four role.