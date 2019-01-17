Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Garners helper
Lyubushkin recorded an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 defeat to San Jose.
Lyubushkin has managed just three points in 27 contests this season and is still looking for his first NHL goal. The 24-year-old has served as a healthy scratch periodically throughout the year and likely will do again in the future, especially given his minus-11 rating. Even when he is in the lineup, the defenseman is logging just 14:04 of ice time per game, which limits his opportunities for putting points on the board.
