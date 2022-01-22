Lyubuskhkin finished with two PIM and two hits in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders on Friday.
Lyubushkin has not scored a point in nine games since returning from COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 4 against Winnipeg. The defenseman has no goals and six assists across 38 contests this season.
