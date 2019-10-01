The Coyotes assigned Lyubushkin to AHL Tuscon on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Lyubushkin was one of the Coyotes' final cuts, so he'll start the season in the minors. The 25-year-old blueliner played in 41 NHL games last year, recording four assists and a minus-9 rating, but he's never suited up in the AHL. This will be a solid opportunity for the Russian to develop in a top-four role, and he'll still likely be one of the first call ups in the event of injury.