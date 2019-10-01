Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Heads to minors
The Coyotes assigned Lyubushkin to AHL Tuscon on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Lyubushkin was one of the Coyotes' final cuts, so he'll start the season in the minors. The 25-year-old blueliner played in 41 NHL games last year, recording four assists and a minus-9 rating, but he's never suited up in the AHL. This will be a solid opportunity for the Russian to develop in a top-four role, and he'll still likely be one of the first call ups in the event of injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.