Lyubushkin recorded an assist and three hits in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Lyubushkin has picked up an assist in each of the last two games, giving him six helpers in 29 games overall. The Russian blueliner has added 60 hits, 37 blocked shots, 20 shots on net and a minus-8 rating. Despite the recent success on offense, point production is secondary to his defensive play on the ice.