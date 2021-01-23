Lyubushkin has sorted out his immigration issues and will travel to Arizona within the next few days, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Lyubushkin will have to quarantine for seven days whenever he arrives in Arizona, and he'll likely need to participate in a number of practices before entering the conversation as a lineup option, so he won't be ready to make his season debut until the first week of February at the earliest. The 26-year-old blueliner picked up four helpers in 51 games with the Coyotes last campaign.