Lyubushkin (COVID-19 protocols) has been added to the Coyotes' active roster, per the NHL's official media site.

Lyubushkin has yet to play this campaign due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he began practicing with the team Monday, so he could be ready to make his season debut sooner rather than later. The 25-year-old blueliner only picked up four helpers in 51 games in 2019-20, so he won't be jumping into many fantasy lineups whenever he's deemed ready to play.