Lyubushkin has arrived in Arizona but will need to undergo a mandatory one-week quarantine to comply with the COVID-19 protocol before he's eligible to join his teammates on the ice, Coyotes insider Craig Morgan reports.

If he's able to get into game action in exactly a week, Lyubushkin could make his season debut Feb. 2 against the Blues. That's unlikely to be the case, however, as the Russian blueliner will almost certainly require some practice reps to get back up to speed after completing his quarantine.