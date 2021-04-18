Lyubushkin signed a one-year contract extension worth $1.35 million with the Coyotes on Sunday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Lyubushkin has played 123 games for the Coyotes over the last three seasons, posting a goal, nine assists and 378 hits during that time. The 27-year-old will gain some security with the extension in hand. He should continue to skate on the third pairing for the rest of the season.