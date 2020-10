The Coyotes have loaned Lyubushkin to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL until the start of next season's training camp, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Lyubushkin drew into 51 games with Arizona last season, picking up four points while posting a plus-4 rating over that span. He'll continue to be in and out of the lineup as a bottom-pairing option for the Coyotes in 2020-21, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.